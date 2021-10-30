New Delhi, Oct 30 (PTI) It was a nippy, pleasant morning in the national capital on Saturday as the minimum temperature settled at 14.8 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's average.

The Met office has forecast a sunny day ahead and with the maximum temperature likely to settle around 30 degrees Celsius.

Also Read | Shirur Vidhan Sabha Constituency in Maharashtra: Sitting MLA, Candidates For Assembly Elections 2019, Results And Winners.

The air quality index of Delhi at 9 am was in the "poor" category at 286, real-time data of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) showed.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered ''good'', 51 and 100 ''satisfactory'', 101 and 200 ''moderate'', 201 and 300 ''poor'', 301 and 400 ''very poor'', and 401 and 500 ''severe''.

Also Read | Odisha BSE 10th Result 2019 Not Today: Class 10 Board Exam Scores to Be Declared Soon Online at bseodisha.ac.in; Here's List of Website to Check Marks.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)