Chamoli (Uttarakhand) [India], August 30 (ANI): The Niti border road connecting the India-China border in Joshimath in the Chamoli district of Uttarakhand opened for vehicular movement after 17 days on Sunday.

As per the information shared by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO), the road had been blocked in view of recurring landslides hitting the area.

The pedestrian movement was also blocked due to the road and the people of a dozen villages of the valley had been stuck inside their houses.

"We are taking the help of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) to make an alternative way for people. The rescue operation is underway," BRO had said earlier in a statement. (ANI)

