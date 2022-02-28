Belagavi (Karnataka) [India], February 28 (ANI): Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Monday laid the foundation stones for five National Highway projects spread over 238 km and worth Rs 3,972 Cr in Karnataka's Belagavi and said that the projects will improve the interstate road connectivity from Karnataka to Maharashtra and Goa.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Union Minister Pralhad Joshi were also present at the event.

Also Read | Arya Aldrin, Indian Medical Student in Ukraine, Refuses To Leave Behind Her 5-Year-Old Siberian Husky ‘Zairaa’.

"The National Highway Projects of total length 238 km with an investment of Rs 3,972 Cr will improve the interstate road connectivity from Karnataka to Maharashtra and Goa," tweeted Gadkari.

"These NHs will decrease traffic jams and fuel consumption, make commuting faster and improve port connectivity in the region. They will create investments in the region providing impetus to the agriculture, industry, and tourism thereby create employment opportunities for the urban and rural youth of Karnataka," the Minister further said. (ANI)

Also Read | Indian Railways Resumes General Class Passenger Services As COVID-19 Cases Decline.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)