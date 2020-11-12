By Mukesh Singh And Sahil Pandey

Patna (Bihar) [India], November 12 (ANI): Indicating that his "ant bhala to sab bhala" remarks during the last phase of Bihar assembly polls had been misinterpreted to mean that it was his last election, state Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday said he had "no personal choice" and will keep working with same dedication if he required to work in the future.

"You have not seen it properly," Kumar told reporters when asked about his remarks that this election will be his last election.

Kumar said he had been stating "ant bhala to sab bhala (if the end is good, everything is good)" in election rallies towards the end of the campaign.

"See the full remark and then it will be known. As far as you speak about me, please know I have no personal choice. If I have to work, I keep working with the same dedication and will do so. You know this well," he said.

The media had widely reported Nitish Kumar as saying that Bihar election will be his last election during his speech in Purnia as campaigning for the third and last phase of the polls ended.

"Ye mera antim chunav hai. Ant bhala, toh sab bhala," he was quoted as saying.

Kumar, who interacted with media persons after meeting the newly-elected MLAs of the party, said people have given the mandate to NDA and it will form the government.

Asked who will the chief minister, Kumar said, "I have made no claim, the decision will be taken by NDA".

Asked about the oath-taking ceremony, he said embers of all four parties will meet tomorrow.

"It is not decided yet when the oath ceremony will take place, whether after Diwali or Chhath. We are analysing the results of this election. Members of all four parties will meet tomorrow," he said.

Asked about Chirag Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), which is seen to have cut into JD-U votes and to have brought down its tally, the Chief Minister said, "If some action is to be taken (against LJP), the BJP has to take it".

"It's for the BJP to decide whether or not the LJP should be retained in the NDA," he said.

In the ruling alliance, while BJP won 74 seats, JD-U was restricted to 43. Eight seats were won by two other constituents of NDA in the state. (ANI)

