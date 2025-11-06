New Delhi [India], November 6 (ANI): The Delhi High Court has issued a notice on a plea filed by Vikas Yadav, a convict in the Nitish Katara murder case, challenging the Delhi government's rejection of his application for 21 days' furlough. Yadav, who is currently serving his sentence, had his furlough application denied by the Delhi government.

Justice Ravinder Dudeja issued notice to the respondent authorities and sought their response. The bench has also sought a response from Nilam Katara and Ajay Katara. The next hearing date is scheduled for November 27, 2025.

Also Read | Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: If Fair Polls Held Here, Current NDA Government Will Be Voted Out, Says Priyanka Gandhi at Rally in East Champaran (Watch Video).

Vikas Yadav has filed a plea through advocate Sanjay Kumar Baranwal against the refusal to grant furlough. Senior advocate Vikas Pahwa appeared for Vikas Yadav. It was argued that Vikas Yadav has been in custody for the last 23 years.

Vikas Yadav is serving a sentence of over 23 years without parole and Furlough. He is the son of former MP D P Yadav.

Also Read | Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 Phase 1: Tej Pratap Yadav Visits Polling Booths in Mahua As Voting Underway (Watch Video).

It is submitted that on September 22, a representation was made before the Jail. Authorities seeking furlough on the grounds of his recent marriage and the need to discharge consequent societal, matrimonial responsibilities, relying upon his undisputed good conduct during more than 23 years of incarceration in terms of the Delhi Prison Rules, 2018.

On October 29, 2025, the Jail authorities rejected the furlough application on the grounds of the nature of the crime committed and sentence awarded and apprehension shown by victim that the convict may abscond to another country, disturb law and order and may cause irreparable loss to the victim's family if released from the jail and ineligibility as per Rule 1223 of Delhi Prison Rules (DPR), 2018, the plea added. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)