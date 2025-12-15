Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 15 (ANI): Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai on Sunday welcomed the Bharatiya Janata Party's decision to appoint Bihar Cabinet Minister Nitin Nabin as the party's National Working President, calling it a reflection of the BJP's confidence in young leadership.

"I thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the top leadership of the party for bestowing their trust upon a young leader of Bihar," Rai said while speaking to reporters in Mumbai. "Nitin Nabin is a very hard-working leader. He played a big role in ensuring the party's victory in the Bihar elections. I am very hopeful that he will fulfil his duties as the new national working BJP president. I wish him the best for the new role."

With Nabin's elevation, he has become the youngest national working president of the BJP. In a sharp contrast to other national and regional parties, many of which continue to be led by senior leaders. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge is 83, NCP leader Sharad Pawar is 85, TMC chief Mamata Banerjee is 70, BSP supremo Mayawati is 69, DMK president and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin is 72.

The appointment of Nitin Nabin was approved by the BJP Parliamentary Board. He will succeed Union Minister JP Nadda, who has served as the BJP National President since January 2020.

A five-time MLA from Bihar, Nabin currently serves as the state's Road Construction Minister and has previously held portfolios including Urban Development and Housing and the Law Department. The son of veteran BJP leader Navin Kishore Prasad Sinha, Nabin, combines administrative experience with a long organisational career within the party.

He has been closely associated with the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, serving as a National Executive Committee member and Co-in-charge in 2008, National General Secretary between 2010 and 2013, and Bihar State President of the youth wing from 2016 to 2019. He has also handled key organisational responsibilities outside Bihar, including serving as the BJP's election in-charge and organisation in-charge for Sikkim. (ANI)

