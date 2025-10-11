New Delhi [India], October 11 (ANI): Delhi's National Zoological Park is expected to decide on its reopening after October 30th, as there is currently no active presence of the Avian Influenza virus. This information was shared in a statement by the park's director on Saturday. But as a precaution, the zoo management will continue to strictly adhere to all biosecurity and surveillance guidelines issued by the relevant authorities.

The National Zoological Park has announced that two additional rounds of sampling will be conducted at 15-day intervals to ensure the park remains safe and disease-free.

Hence, a decision regarding the reopening of the park will be made after October 30th, based on the results of the surveillance samples for Avian Influenza.

"The National Zoological Park informs that there is no active presence of the Avian Influenza virus detected at present. However, as a precautionary measure, the Zoo management continues to strictly adhere to all prescribed biosecurity and surveillance guidelines issued by the competent authorities. As part of ongoing surveillance, two additional rounds of sampling will beconducted at an interval of 15 days to ensure continued safety and disease-free status. Based on the results of these surveillance samples for Avian Influenza (H5N8), a decision will be taken to reopen the Zoo for visitors after 30th October 2025.The National Zoological Park remains committed to the health and well-being of its animal collection and the safety of visitors and staff, and appreciates the cooperation of all stakeholders during this precautionary period," said statement.

Earlier on September 2, The National Zoological Park (NZP) in Delhi said no fresh bird deaths had been reported in the water bird aviary or the migratory birds pond, even as samples of painted storks from the zoo recently tested positive for avian influenza."No new death had been reported in the water birds aviary or the migratory birds pond," the NZP said in a release.

Furthermore, NZP also said that intensive sanitation and biosecurity measures had been taken to ensure the safety of birds, animals, and zoo staff members. (ANI)

