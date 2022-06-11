New Delhi [India], June 11 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Saturday said that the process of admissions in the educational institutions cannot be endless while rejecting the plea for an additional mop-up round for filling up of seats in nursing courses in Delhi for the academic year 2021-22.

"The process of admissions in the educational institutions cannot be endless. It must come to an end at a particular point of time. If there is any extension and/or deviation from the time schedule, it will ultimately affect the education," said a vacation bench of Justices MR Shah and Aniruddha Bose.

Also Read | Presidential Election 2022: Mamata Banerjee Leads Charge, Calls Opposition Meet on June 15.

The bench dismissed the petition filed by St Stephens Hospital College of Nursing and another petitioner Angela Biju, seeking a direction to open the admission process for the nursing courses of batch 2021-22 on the grounds which included nearly 110 seats remaining vacant in the Delhi nursing institutions.

The petitioners were seeking an extension of the time schedule and praying for an additional mop-up round for filling up the vacant seats in nursing courses.

Also Read | Delhi University Recruitment: Apply for 104 Vacancies of Assistant Professors at colrec.du.ac.in; Check Details Here.

The bench, however, refused to direct the Centre and the Indian Nursing Council to conduct an additional mop-up round for filling seats in nursing courses in Delhi for this academic year.

"We see no reason to interfere with the impugned judgment and order(s) passed by the High Court. The Special Leave Petition as well as the Writ Petition are accordingly dismissed," the bench stated in its order.

The admission process for the academic session of 2021-22 for nursing courses in Delhi was scheduled to end on 31 March 2022.

The petition said that the time schedule for two government nursing colleges was extended from March 31 to May 15 and such a relief can be granted to St Stephens Hospital College of Nursing as well. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)