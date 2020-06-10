India News | No Bail for Accused Who Claimed to Be Infected by Coronavirus

Mumbai, Jun 10 (PTI) A court here has refused to grant interim bail to a murder accused, who claimed that he had been infected by coronavirus last month.

The court on June 7 heard the bail plea of an undertrial, who has been in jail since 2017, and had tested positive for the deadly virus on May 6.

The undertrial's lawyer cited a Supreme Court order that allowed interim bail plea of an accused if he or she tests positive for COVID-19, without considering the merits of case.

However, the session court here said the accused has been chargesheeted for murder and dacoity among other offences and had also assaulted a public servant while in custody.

These offences were serious in nature, additional session judge S S Oza said.

While rejecting the bail plea, the court also noted that the accused had submitted a month-old report from Mumbai Central Prison stating that he had tested positive for COVID 19 and there were no official records about his medical condition.

