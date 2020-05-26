India News | 'No Buyers for Tendu Leaves,' Say Tribals in West Midnapore

West Midnapore (West Bengal) [India], May 26 (ANI): People from the tribal communities in Junglemahal area of West Midnapore district, who are involved in the trade of tendu leaves, said their incomes have been adversely affected due to ongoing nationwide lockdown imposed to contain the spread of COVID-19.

The collection and sale of tendu leaves, which are used to make bidis, forms a substantial part of income for the tribal people.

"Due to lockdown, there are no buyers. We might have to wait for the lockdown to get over to sell the leaves," one of them said.

Another person added, "We sell tendu leaves in the market. However, right now there are no buyers and we are not able to sell them. We are facing problems and are even finding it difficult now to get food for ourselves."

Bidis are made with tobacco rolled inside tendu leaves. (ANI)

