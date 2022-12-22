New Delhi [India], December 22 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said that there is no need to panic as the national capital does not have a single case of the COVID-19 Omicron sub-variant BF.7.

There has been an alarming surge in Covid cases in China, Japan, South Korea, France, and the United States. The spike is being blamed on the new Omicron sub-variant BF.7, which has also been detected in four Indian states.

Also Read | Maharashtra: Gas Cylinder Explodes Killing Two in Pune, Deceased Teenager Booked; Four Injured.

Addressing the media after the COVID-19 review meeting, the Chief Minister said, "COVID-19 cases are rising in China and several other countries. It has BF.7 variant. We don't have a single case of that variant in Delhi. So there's no need to worry."

He further that the health department is conducting genome sequencing of all the positive cases which are being reported in the city.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: Elderly Man Shot Dead by Railway Police Constable Inside Passenger Train Following Altercation at Dudhwa Station; Accused Arrested.

However, Kejriwal said that XBB variant cases are being reported in Delhi.

"BR.7 variant was not detected even in sewage samples collected and tested from seven different places in Delhi. 92 per cent of the cases being reported in Delhi are related to the XBB variant or its sub-variants," he said.

The Chief Minister said that the Delhi Government is fully prepared for the new wave of COVID-19.

"Currently, 2,500 tests are being done every day. Now we have the capacity to conduct over one lakh tests per day and that too can be increased. We have 8,000 beds for Covid in Delhi. Now, we aim to prepare 36,000 beds for Covid."

The Chief Minister stressed on the shortage of oxygen which was witnessed in 2021 and said that now the city has enough storage capacity as well. "Last time we had an issue with storing oxygen. Now, we have a capacity of storing 928 MT oxygen. We have 6,000 oxygen cylinders in reserve if needed. In 2021, we did not have tankers to procure oxygen from other states. Now, we have 15 tankers to procure oxygen," he added.

"We have 380 ambulances, we have given orders for procuring more ambulances," the Chief Minister said.

Kejriwal requested people to take the precaution doses as only 24 per cent of people have taken them till date.

"First and second doses have been provided to almost 100 per cent of beneficiaries. Only 24 per cent people have taken precaution dose. We request the people to take the precaution dose. During the meeting we discussed another door-to-door campaign to give precaution doses to the people," said Kejriwal.

On being asked about the face mask, he said, "We are waiting on the guidelines of the Central government. As and when it gives orders we will implement," said the Delhi CM.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday chaired a high-level meeting to review the status and preparedness of public health response to COVID-19 and emphasised the need for strengthened surveillance with a focus on genome sequencing and increased testing.

According to the Prime Minister's Office, this high-level review meeting comes against the backdrop of a spike in COVID-19 cases in some countries.

At the high-level meeting, PM Modi assessed the COVID-19 situation in the country, the preparedness of health infrastructure and logistics, the status of the vaccination campaign in the country and the emergence of new Covid-19 variants and their public health implications for the country.

In the last six months, India reported four cases of the BF.7 Omicron sub-variant, which is driving the current surge of infections in China.

Sources said there are currently 10 different variants of Covid-19 in the country, with the latest being BF.7. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)