Guwahati (Assam) [India], February 8 (ANI): A massive fire broke out at a commercial complex at Ganeshguri area in Guwahati on Thursday.

The fire resulted in significant damage to properties worth several lakh rupees, including a two-wheeler. Firefighters quickly responded to the fire and managed to bring the situation under control.

Akshat Garg, Deputy Commissioner of Police, East Guwahati Police District told ANI that, there is no report of any casualty in the incident

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. (ANI)

