Nagpur, Feb 23 (PTI) There is no disagreement in the Maha Vikas Aghadi over seat sharing for the Lok Sabha polls, Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole said on Friday.

Discussions between the Congress, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) and the NCP-Sharadchandra Pawar are underway and a final decision on the seats will be announced soon, Patole told reporters here.

"There are no disagreements or dispute on the issue of seat sharing among the MVA allies. It is the ruling Mahayuti which is in turmoil due to lack of coordination," he claimed.

Removing the BJP from power is the main aim of the MVA, he added.

There is no wave in Maharashtra in favour of the ruling alliance, which is seen only in advertisements, Patole said.

"The people of Maharashtra will show BJP and its allies their place in the coming elections," Patole asserted.

