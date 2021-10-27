Jaipur, Oct 27 (PTI) All are one and there is no schism in the party, said Congress general secretary Ajay Maken here on Wednesday.

The Congress leader also expressed confidence that the party will win the bypolls to both Vallabhnagar (Udaipur) and Dhariawad (Pratapgarh) Assembly constituencies.

"The Congress is going to win both seats," he told reporters at the Jaipur airport, where he was received by state party chief Govind Singh Dotasra.

When asked about the demands of Sachin Pilot camp, Maken said, "There is no camp, all are one."

Sachin Pilot and the MLAs loyal to him had revolted against Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot last year.

