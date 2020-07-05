Shivpuri (MP), Jul 5 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh minister and BJP leader Narottam Mishra said on Sunday that the resignation of rebel Congress MLAs, which led to the fall of the Congress government in the state earlier this year, was a political development and there were no financial deals involved in it.

He said this while addressing a function at Bairad town in the district.

Before his speech, newly-appointed minister and one of the former Congress MLAs Suresh Dhakad Rathkheda said that some people were accusing him of getting money for the resignation and for joining the BJP.

However, Mishra in his address said, "This was a political pact. Rathkheda was associated with Jyotiraditya Scindia (former union minister). This development was a pact between two big politicians."

"Rathkheda showed his loyalty to Scindia, who was being humiliated in the Congress. So, they left the Congress and the Kamal Nath government collapsed. This was a political development and not a financial one," the state Home Minister said.

Rathkheda was not offered any money for his resignation, he added.

The resignation of 22 Congress in March this year has reduced the Congress government to a minority, leading to its collapse. Kamal Nath resigned as the chief minister on March 20, following which the BJP formed the government in the state.

