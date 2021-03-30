Bhubaneswar, Mar 30 (PTI) There seems to be no respite from heat wave condition in Odisha as at least 17 stations recorded temperature above 40 degree celsius and Baripada town becoming the hottest place in the state with mercury touching 44.6 degree celsius Tuesday, according to Met office.

Baripada was followed by Talcher (42,7 deg cel), Boudh (42.5 deg cel), Bolangir and Jharsuguda (42.2 deg cel each), Titilagarh (42 deg cel), Sonepur (41.8 deg cel) and Balasore (41.4 deg cel).

The twin cities of Cuttack and Bhubaneswar recorded a maximum temperature of 40.5 and 39.8 degree celsius, respectively.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) made forecast that the maximum temperature (day temperature) is likely to rise by around 2 deg C during the next 48 hours and it will slide by 2-3 degree after three days in the districts of Odisha.

Similarly, the maximum temperature will be above normal by 4-6 deg cel at many places during the next three days.

Under influence of mainly dry westerly winds prevailing in the lower levels, heat wave condition is likely to prevail at a few places over the districts of north interior and adjoining south interior and some districts of coastal Odisha during next three days, the IMD said in a bulletin.

The IMD issued yellow warning (be updated) for next three days in 20 of the states 30 districts.

Meanwhile, the Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) in advisory to districts authorities asked them to take measures to circulate warning message among the people and situation may be closely monitored and action as deemed necessary be taken.

