Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], July 18 (ANI): The State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC) has confirmed that landslide-prone zones across Himachal Pradesh are currently stable, with only one location--Sanarli-2 in Mandi district--under moderate risk as of July 18. All other monitored sites continue to report low or no landslide activity, offering some relief amid an intense monsoon season.

The daily landslide monitoring report released today covers 22 locations across the districts of Mandi, Kangra, Shimla, and Solan. The majority of these sites, including known hotspots like Kotropi, Baldun (Nurpur), Dharamshala, and Tattapani, have been classified under the "low-risk" working category, indicating minor or no ground movement but with ongoing surveillance.

Moderate risk is currently limited to Sanarli-2 in Mandi, where authorities are closely monitoring for any increase in instability.

Jutogh and Dagshai in Shimla district have shown no landslide activity, and monitoring teams have reported stable ground conditions.

Several sub-zones in Mandi's Griffon Peak cluster (Griffon Peak 1 to 10) and Ghoda Farm area are being actively monitored and remain in the low-risk zone.

The landslide risk at Vishwakarma Temple in Mandi is being predicted based solely on weather data, as no on-site monitoring system is currently installed at the site.

Despite the overall stable status, authorities have emphasised the importance of constant monitoring and community awareness, especially in sensitive terrains like Mandi and Kangra. With continued rainfall expected in the coming days, the risk of sudden slope failures remains.

The SEOC has urged local residents and travellers in hill areas to stay alert and follow instructions issued by district administrations and disaster response teams. (ANI)

