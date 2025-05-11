New Delhi [India], May 11 (ANI): Former Union Home Minister and senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Sunday raised questions over timeline of announcements, role of external parties in the cessation of hostilities between India and Pakistan.

He said it was "intriguing" that India's Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, during the special briefing, did not refer to mediation initiated by US President Donald Trump between the two neighbouring countries.

Referring to the "ceasefire" announced by Trump yesterday evening, Chidambaram narrated the chain of events leading to cessation of hostilities between India and Pakistan and how they unfolded, stating that US Secretary of State Marco Rubio posted on X about meeting for talks between India and Pakistan at a "neutral site", a few minutes after Trump announced a ceasefire.

A surprising sequence of events unfolded as Pakistan's Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) proposed a ceasefire to India's DGMO, which was accepted. Pakistan's DGMO called India's DGMO at 3:35 pm, proposing a ceasefire, which India agreed to. At 5:25 pm, President Trump tweeted about the ceasefire announcement, which seemed to precede official statements from both governments. Shortly after, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio tweeted that India and Pakistan would meet for talks at a 'neutral site', adding another layer to the diplomatic efforts.

"The DGMO, Pakistan, called DGMO, India at 3.35 pm and proposed a ceasefire, and India agreed. President Trump tweeted the announcement of ceasefire at 5.25 pm. A few minutes later, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio tweeted that India and Pakistan will meet for talks at a 'neutral site'. India's Foreign Secretary made a brief statement at 6 pm," Chidambaram posted on X.

He said that the timelines of the announcements were "intriguing." India's Foreign Secretary made a brief statement at 6 pm, confirming the "ceasefire agreement" without referencing President Trump's tweet or the proposed meeting at a neutral site.

The timeline suggests that President Trump's tweet and Marco Rubio's tweet preceded India's official statement, raising questions about the coordination and communication between the countries.

Notably, India's Foreign Secretary's statement was measured, focusing solely on the ceasefire agreement without acknowledging external interventions or forthcoming diplomatic meetings. This restraint might indicate a careful approach to diplomatic communications, ensuring that India's stance and agreements are clearly defined and not influenced by external narratives.

Such an approach allows India to maintain control over its diplomatic messaging and actions, which is crucial in sensitive geopolitical situations. By not referencing the tweets or the proposed meeting, India might be signaling its commitment to direct bilateral discussions with Pakistan, emphasising the importance of sovereign dialogue in resolving conflicts.

The situation highlights the complexities of international diplomacy, where multiple stakeholders and countries can influence the narrative and process. India's response suggests a focus on direct communication and agreements with Pakistan, potentially underscoring the importance of bilateral relations in achieving peace and stability in the region.

Following India and Pakistan's agreement to cessation of hostilities, the Indian Air Force took its official 'X' handle and informed that the tasks assigned to it in Operation Sindoor had been completed with "precision" and "professionalism."

They further informed that the operations are still going on and have not finished. A special briefing regarding the same will be conducted in due course, their official 'X' post read.

The Indian Air Force also urged everyone to refrain from speculation and disseminate unverified information.

"The Indian Air Force (IAF) has successfully executed its assigned tasks in Operation Sindoor, with precision and professionalism. Operations were conducted in a deliberate and discreet manner, aligned with National Objectives. Since the Operations are still ongoing, a detailed briefing will be conducted in due course. The IAF urges all to refrain from speculation and dissemination of unverified information", the Indian Air Force said in their official 'X' post.

The Indian Armed Forces launched Operation Sindoor in reply to the Pahalgam terror attack on May 7 and targeted nine locations in deep areas of Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Earlier on Saturday, India said that Pakistan has violated the understanding reached between DGMOs of the two countries earlier in the day on stoppage of firing and military action and that the Indian Army is retaliating and dealing with the border intrusions.

At a special briefing, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said this is a breach of the understanding arrived at earlier today and India takes "very serious note of these violations".

India called upon Pakistan to take appropriate steps to address these violations and deal with the situation with seriousness and responsibility. (ANI)

