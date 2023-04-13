New Delhi, Apr 13 (PTI) Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Thursday cited the example of climate change to say that no nation can progress in isolation and countries have to work together to achieve global peace and development.

He said climate change is a living example to prove that the world is one and dangers of climate change have to be countered collectively for the safe future of humanity.

The vice president made these remarks during an interaction with a delegation of Young Leaders from the France-India Foundation here.

Asserting that the world has now become a village, he said India's civilisational ethos has always promoted the idea of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' (The world is one family).

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's statement that war is not a solution to any problem, he underlined that "we have to be in a world where collaboration and cooperation are the keywords".

According to a statement issued by the Vice President's Secretariat, Dhankhar said an ecosystem has been created in India wherein every young man or woman is able to fully realise his or her potential.

He also highlighted that India has taken a phenomenally large step into modernity and is emerging as a global power.

During the interaction, the vice president asked the young leaders from both countries to work together for societal and economic development for the larger benefit of humanity.

