Rajamahendravaram (AP), Apr 2 (PTI) There is no need to go for early Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh and there is a false campaign going on in this regard which is not true, said YSR Congress Parliamentary chief whip Margani Bharat Ram on Sunday.

Speaking to reporters at Rajahmundry, he said many welfare schemes are being implemented by the YSRCP government led by Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy in the State.

"People in the State are fully aware of the welfare schemes being implemented by the Chief Minister. In such a situation, there is no need to go for early elections," he said.

Bharat Ram said the YSRCP needs workers who work hard and sincerely like well-trained soldiers. Such people will be respected wherever they are in the party, he said.

He also requested the cadres to strengthen the party and said YSRCP will again come to power in the State that goes to elections next year.

