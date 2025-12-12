New Delhi [India], December 12 (ANI): BJP MP Jagdambika Pal on Friday, while discussing the conduct of the ongoing SIR process, asserted that no outsider will decide the country's future through elections. He emphasised that if any foreigner in the country has illegally become a voter, their name will be deleted.

The BJP MP also questioned Rahul Gandhi and the opposition parties for repeatedly making allegations against the SIR process, noting that SIR was held 5 times during the Congress-UPA tenure. He further emphasised that it is the Election Commission's responsibility to ensure fair elections.

"...The continuous allegations being made regarding SIR, whether from Rahul Gandhi or from the opposition, should at least consider that SIR has happened 5 times, even during the Congress-UPA governments. It is the Election Commission's responsibility to ensure fair elections. Until the voter list is pure and transparent, this is not possible. The Election Commission has decided to extend the deadline for six states... If there are any Rohingya, Bangladeshi, or foreigners in the country or those who have become voters illegally, their names will be deleted. Obviously, no outsider will decide the future of this country..." Pal told ANI.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena leader Shaina NC defended the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the voter list, asserting that it is a "regular, constitutionally-approved process" conducted periodically by the Election Commission across the country and accusing the Opposition of "creating needless fear for political mileage.

"The Special Intensive Revision of the voter list is a regular, constitutionally-approved process that is conducted by the EC time to time across India. There is no novelty here. It is meant to ensure transparent, updated, accurate electoral rolls. Opposition seems to be rattled because a clean voter list means the end of bogus voting, means the end of any duplicates, means the end of fake voters, means the end of their legacy, the SP. So, linking SIR with NRC is not just a cheap attempt to play with the people's emotions, but you are playing to create communal polarisation," Shaina NC said.

She further criticised the Opposition for not raising objections with the Election Commission despite having the opportunity to do so. Calling the objections raised by Opposition parties "useless excuses," she alleged that their reactions showed they were "scared of accountability."

Earlier, the Election Commission of India, after Kerala, has extended the deadlines for Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in five States and one Union Territory. As per the revised schedule, the enumeration period for Tamil Nadu and Gujarat has been extended to December 14, with the draft roll to be published on December 19.

The enumeration period for Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Andaman and Nicobar Islands will end on December 18, with the draft rolls on December 23. Uttar Pradesh received an extension of 15 days with the enumeration period ending on December 26 and draft rolls to be published on December 31, ECI said in a press note.

In the earlier schedule, the enumeration period for these six States and UTs was until December 11, and the draft electoral rolls were published on December 16. (ANI)

