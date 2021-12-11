Jammu, Dec 11 (PTI) There is no place in the country for those who disgrace national icons, senior BJP leader and former legislator Devender Rana said Saturday, taking exception to inappropriate social media emojis over the death of CDS Gen Bipin Rawat in a chopper crash.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a function here, he said such social media behaviour is unacceptable.

“Those living in the country cannot disgrace national icons and anybody wishing to do so has no place in India. They should be identified and tackled sternly as per law,” he said.

Gen Rawat, his wife and 11 others lost their lives when their helicopter crashed in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday.

Describing General Rawat as an able soldier, world-renowned military strategist and India's pride, Rana said the entire nation is grieving the martyrdom of 13 bravehearts.

“And, nobody has to belittle their martyrdom,” he said, adding freedom of speech does not mean indulging in anti-national activities.

“Nation comes first and it is supreme. Nobody should dare disrespect the national heroes or celebrate the adversaries,” the BJP leader said.

Exuding confidence that the BJP will form the next government in Jammu and Kashmir, Rana said all regions, irrespective of religion or caste shall get a fair deal in development and jobs with no region having hegemony over the other.

“With a sense of confidence, I am telling you that the BJP will form the government in J&K on its own”, he said.

