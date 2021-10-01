New Delhi [India], October 1 (ANI): Amid a political crisis in Punjab, several Congress MLAs in Chhattisgarh reached Delhi on Thursday to meet party leader Rahul Gandhi and the party in charge of state PL Punia.

"Our visit does not have any connection with the ongoing Punjab crisis, " said party MLA Brihaspat Singh.

He made a reference to the leadership tussle in the state between Bhupesh Baghel State's Health Minister TS Singh Deo.

He lauded Baghel and said that he is a "grounded leader" and is taking decisions after consultations.

"Everyone wants to become Chief Minister but there is no situation like Punjab," he said.

"We want to meet and discuss the proposal of Rahul Gandhi's tour to Chhattisgarh," the MLA said.

He further stated that last time also when they came to meet Chhattisgarh in charge PL Punia. "Workers don't need any time to meet with our leaders. Whenever we need to meet our leaders, we meet, " he said.

Nearly 15 MLAs are in Delhi and a few more are planning to come.

He said they will go back after meeting Punia, who is in Lucknow.

Rahul Gandhi returned from Kerala on Thursday afternoon.

Amid the ongoing political turmoil in Punjab, more than a dozen Chhattisgarh Congress MLAs had reached Delhi on Wednesday with the demand that Bhupesh Baghel should continue as the chief minister of the state.

Speaking about the visit of the Chattisgarh MLAs to Delhi, Baghel said that their visit does not have a political objective.

The ruling Congress is facing a fresh crisis in Punjab after state Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu tendering his resignation. (ANI)

