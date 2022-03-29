New Delhi, Mar 29 (PTI) The Centre has requested the Kerala government to provide required physical infrastructure and manpower to carry out immigration functions at the Kollam port, but no response has been received to its eight communications so far, Lok Sabha was informed on Tuesday.

Asked whether the government proposes to promote immigration facility at ports to ensure their use for contractual operation, Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said in Lok Sabha that the Centre considers immigration facilities at those ports which fulfil the requirement of becoming immigration check posts.

"So far as declaration of Kollam port as authorised Immigration Check Post (ICP) is concerned, the central government, vide letter dated July 4, 2019 and subsequent reminders dated September 6, 2019, October 23, 2020, February 16, 2021, April 8, 2021, August 13, 2021, December 8, 2021 and February 15, 2022, has requested Kerala government to provide required physical infrastructure and manpower to carry out immigration functions.

"Once the required physical infrastructure and manpower are arranged by the Kerala government, further action will be taken in this regard," he said, replying to a written question.

He added that a response from the state government is awaited.

