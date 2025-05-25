Coimbatore, May 25 (PTI) Days after the Supreme Court slammed the Enforcement Directorate in connection with its probe into an alleged scam in the state-run liquor corporation TASMAC, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Sunday said only a probe would establish facts and asserted that there is "no smoke without fire."

Palaniswami, when asked on the stay by the top court on ED probe into the alleged scam in the liquor corporation, referred to related proceedings in the Madras High Court and later in the apex court. He told reporters: "We will get to know (the facts) only by way of the probe."

Further, he said: "There is no smoke without fire," adding everyone, including the media personnel, is aware of the Rs 10 extra charge per quarter bottle in TASMAC outlets. "Don't they (TASMAC liquor shops) take Rs 10 over and above the MRP per bottle? he asked. "This is an open secret," the former chief minister alleged and quoted an "association chief's media interview" who claimed extortion of Rs 10 extra per bottle from consumers of alcoholic beverages and that such money reached the top levels.

In the wake of such corruption, cases were filed by Tamil Nadu police (Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption), and later, the ED entered the scene and held searches. The matter is now before the Supreme Court, and hence, it would not be appropriate to go further into it, he said.

Palaniswami said Chief Minister M K Stalin, after boycotting the NITI Aayog meetings during the past 3 years, took part in the deliberations on May 24 in Delhi. "Why Stalin did not take part for the past 3 years? Had he taken part in such meetings, the required funds could have been secured for the state and permissions could have been obtained for projects," Palaniswami said, adding that state-specific issues could have also been pointed out. However, this was not done as Stalin was not bothered about people's interests.

The AIADMK chief alleged Stalin took part in the NITI Aayog governing council meeting on May 24 only in view of corruption in the state and ED's searches on premises related to TASMAC. CM Stalin had already dismissed this allegation, saying his participation was only to secure the financial rights of the state.

The chief minister had said in a social media post: "At the #NITIAayog meeting, I demanded a rightful 50 per cent share for States in central taxes. We currently receive only 33.16 per cent against the promised 41.

On the lines of #AMRUT 2.0, I stressed the need for a dedicated urban transformation mission, as Tamil Nadu is the most urbanised state in India. I also urged a #CleanGanga-style project for Cauvery, Vaigai and Thamirabarani, with names in English for national coherence and regional pride."

