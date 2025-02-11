Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 11 (ANI): Ahead of the Magh Purnima Snan at the Mahakumbh in Prayagraj February 12, the administration on Tuesday morning declared a 'No Vehicle' zone' in the area.

Private and public vehicles of devotees will be parked in the parking lots of respective routes. Additionally, a ban has also been announced on the vehicles of the Kalpavasis.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, February 11, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Thursday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

To ensure the safety of the devotees, only essential and emergency services will be allowed to enter. The special traffic plan will be implemented in the city from 5 p.m. today and remain in force till the end of February 12.

The administration has appealed to all devotees to follow the traffic rules and plan laid down to ensure a smooth flow of the 'Snan'.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh: Man Awarded 10 Years of Rigorous Imprisonment for Having Unnatural Sex With Minor Girl.

On February 10, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that the Railways had taken care of all arrangements at the eight railway stations ahead of the Magh Purnima celebrations at Mahakumbh.

He inspected arrangements at the Prayagraj Railway Station on Monday.

Vaishnaw said, "Railways has taken care of all the arrangements at 8 railway stations for Prayagraj Mahakumbh. Along with the state administration, everything is being done in a very coordinated way. Yesterday, 330 trains left Prayagraj Junction and even today trains are running in an orderly manner. If someone tries to spread rumours, we don't want to listen to them. Everything is going on in a systematic manner."

Information & Publicity Department of Railway Board, Executive Director, Dilip Kumar said, "We have deployed more than 13,000 railway personnel at the various railway stations in the Sangam Kshetra. Special trains are also being run as per requirement. Yesterday, 12 and half lakh devotees departed in 330 trains. Today also, more than 140 trains have already been operated. 1200 CCTV cameras have been installed. The monitoring is being done on 5 levels. Control rooms have been established at all stations to monitor the CCTV feed. There are CCTVs that also have face-recognition technology and Artificial Intelligence." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)