Noida (UP), Aug 27 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar recorded one more fatality linked to COVID-19 on Thursday, with the death toll in the district rising to 45, official data showed.

The district also recorded 112 new infections, pushing its caseload to 7,487, while the active cases rose to 959, according to the data released by the UP Health Department for a 24-hour period.

Gautam Buddh Nagar district reached 14th position in the state in terms of active cases, the data showed.

Also, 77 more patients got discharged during the period. So far, 6,483 patients have recovered from COVID-19 in Gautam Buddh Nagar, the third highest among districts in UP after Lucknow (17,354), Kanpur Nagar (10,043) and Ghaziabad (6,516), it showed.

With the latest death, the mortality rate among positive cases in the district rose slightly to 0.60 per cent from 0.59 per cent on Wednesday and 0.58 per cent on Tuesday, according to official statistics.

The recovery rate of patients dropped slightly to 86.59 per cent from 86.84 per cent on Wednesday and 86.86 per cent on Tuesday, as per the statistics.

The maximum active cases are in Lucknow (6,791) followed by Kanpur Nagar (3,195), Allahabad (2,816), Gorakhpur (2,658), Varanasi (1,819), Bareilly (1,465), Aligarh (1,279), Moradabad (1,271), Saharanpur (1,236), Ghaziabad (1,223), Deoria (1,020), Barabanki (1,002) and Meerut (979), according to the data.

There were 52,309 active cases across Uttar Pradesh on Thursday. So far, 1,52,893 patients have recovered from the infection, while the death toll linked to COVID-19 climbed to 3,217, showed the data. PTI KIS

