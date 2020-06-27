Noida (UP), Jun 27 (PTI) A dozen people were arrested and owners of over 1,700 vehicles penalised across Noida and Greater Noida on Saturday for alleged violation of curbs imposed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Gautam Buddh Nagar Police said.

Also, eight vehicles were impounded for similar violations during a 24-hour period till Saturday night, the police said, even as several restrictions on outdoor movement that were put during the COVID-19 lockdown have been eased now.

Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) Section 144, which bars assembly of more than four persons, is in force in Gautam Buddh Nagar, whose urban areas fall in the 'Red Zone' for COVID-19.

"Six FIRs were registered and 12 persons arrested for violating CrPC 144. A total of 3,291 vehicles were checked across 200 barrier points in the district and challans issued to 1,712 of them, while another eight were impounded," the police said in a statement.

The Noida-Delhi border continues to remain sealed for movement except for essential services and people having passes issued by the district administration, the officials said.

