Noida (UP), Aug 2 (PTI) Two people were arrested and nearly 1,100 vehicles issued challans across Noida and Greater Noida on Sunday over alleged violation of the curbs imposed due to the COVID-19 outbreak, Gautam Buddh Nagar police said.

Also, eight vehicles were impounded till Sunday night for similar violations, the police said as security checks intensified in view of the lockdown-like curbs that began at 10 pm on Friday and will continue till 5 am on Monday.

The restrictions are imposed as part of the state government's concerted efforts for screening and testing people for COVID-19 and to check the spread of other vector-borne diseases, according to officials.

Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) Section 144, which bars assembly of more than four persons, is in force in Gautam Buddh Nagar, where the pandemic has claimed 43 lives so far, according to official figures.

"One FIR was registered and two people arrested for violating the curbs. A total of 3,765 vehicles were checked across 200 barrier points in the district and challans issued to 1,094 of them," the police said in a statement.

Altogether, Rs 1,84,300 were collected in fines during the action, the police said.

