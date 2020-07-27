Noida (UP), Jul 27 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar recorded 44 fresh COVID-19 cases on Monday as the number of active cases in the district plummeted below 700-mark, official data showed.

A total of 125 patients were discharged after treatment on Monday, it said.

So far, 4,792 people have tested positive for the infection in the district while the number of active cases came down to 692 from 773 on Sunday, according to the data released by the UP Health Department for a 24-hour period.

Till date, 4,060 people have recovered from COVID-19 in Gautam Buddh Nagar, the highest for any district in the state, the data showed.

The recovery rate of patients improved to 84.72 per cent from 82.87 per cent on Sunday, according to official statistics.

The district, adjoining Delhi, has so far recorded 40 deaths linked to COVID-19, with a mortality rate of 0.83 per cent among positive patients, it showed.

No coronavirus-linked death has been reported in Gautam Buddh Nagar since July 20, official records showed.

Gautam Buddh Nagar (692) stands ninth in the list of districts in the state in terms of active case. The maximum active cases are in Lucknow (3,497) followed by Kanpur Nagar (1,985), Jhansi (983), Ghaziabad (947), Allahabad (944), Gorakhpur (849), Bareilly (975) and Ballia (714), they said.

There are 26,204 active cases across the state, while the death toll stands at 1,456, according to the data updated till 3 pm on Monday.

