Noida, Nov 18 (PTI) The Gautam Buddh Nagar administration on Friday shut down a sports and amusement park inside a shopping mall in Noida which was operating illegally, a senior official said.

A surprise inspection was carried out on November 7 inside the Spectrum Mall in Sector 75 Noida where the Sky Jumper Sports and Amusement Park is located, the official said.

“During the inspection, it was found that the sports and amusement park had been running with due permission from the office of the competent authority,” District Entertainment Tax Officer J P Chand said.

“After inquiry, the operation of the sports and amusement park has been shut down in compliance with rules and as per instructions of the state government and district magistrate Suhas L Y,” Chand said.

The officer added that a continuous campaign is being conducted by the department and if any entertainment facility is found operating without permission, strict action will be taken against it.

