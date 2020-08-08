Noida (UP), Aug 8 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar on Saturday reported 65 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the district's caseload to 5,868, official data showed.

Thirty-one more patients were discharged since Friday, according to the data released by the UP Health Department for a 24-hour period.

So far, 4,888 patients have recovered from COVID-19 in Gautam Buddh Nagar, the second highest among districts in UP after Lucknow (6,293), it showed.

The number of active COVID-19 cases stands at 937 and deaths at 43.

The mortality rate among coronavirus patients is 0.743 per cent, according to official statistics.

The recovery rate of patients dropped slightly to 83.29 per cent from 83.65 per cent on Friday, 83.26 per cent on Thursday, 82.72 per cent on Wednesday and 82.95 per cent on Tuesday.

Gautam Buddh Nagar stands 12th on the list of districts in the state in terms of active cases.

The maximum active cases are in Lucknow (5,640), followed by Kanpur Nagar (4,634), Varanasi (2,098), Allahabad (1,931), Bareilly (1,679), Gorakhpur (1,416), Jaunpur (1,127), Aligarh (1,200), Ballia (1,087), Ghaziabad (1,045) and Azamgarh (963), according to the data.

There were 46,177 active cases across Uttar Pradesh, while the death toll rose to 2,028 with 47 fatalities since Friday. So far, 69,833 patients have recovered across the state, the data showed.

