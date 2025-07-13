Noida, Jul 13 (PTI) A man wanted in connection with the suspicious death of a software engineer in Gautam Buddha Nagar district was arrested on Sunday, police said.

On April 10, Umesh Singh, 38, was found dead in a hotel in Noida.

Police arrested Santosh Kumar Taretia, the partner of a female friend of Umesh Singh.

According to the police, Taretia and the software engineer's female friend, Iram, had been harassing Umesh Singh for Rs 30 lakh and drove him to suicide.

Sector 20 Police Station in-charge Inspector DP Shukla said Taretia was sent to judicial custody for 14 days.

Taretia and Iram were accused by Umesh's brother of driving him to suicide.

Iram, a student of BBA, was arrested on April 15.

Police said Umesh Singh, a native of Hathras district, had gone to a hotel in Sector 27 with Iram on April 10.

