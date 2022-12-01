Noida, December 1: The Noida-Greater Noida Metro has established its all-time highest single-day ridership figures of 52,696, according to an official statement. Mumbai Metro 3 Route: From Cuffe Parade to SEEPZ, Know All Stations of City's First Underground Metro Line.

The record was set on Wednesday (November 30), said the Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC), which operates the Aqua Line service connecting the twin cities. Mumbai Metro Timetable Update: Operational Hours Extended on Versova-Andheri-Ghatkopar Corridor, Check First and Last Train Timings Here.

The previous single-day highest ridership figure of 50,231 was recorded on October 17, before that on October 14 (48,852) and September 26 (48,396) this year, according to an official. The Aqua Line was opened for public in January 2019.

