Noida, August 29: The Noida metro will resume its operations on Aqua Line for the public from September 7 onwards in a phased manner. The decision was taken as per Unlock 4 Guidelines announced by the Centre on Saturday evening. The Noida Metro Rail Corporation will share more details on the operation of metro services will be shared once the detailed SOP on Metros is issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

The Noida Metro Rail Corporation in a statement said, “As per Unlock 4 guidelines, Noida Metro will resume its services on Aqua Line for public from September 7 onwards in caliberated manner. Further details on its functioning & usage by general public will be shared once the detailed SOP on Metros is issued.”

Noida Metro Rail Corporations's Statement:

Earlier in the day, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) decided to allow the resumption of metro operations from September 7 in a graded manner. The MHA has issued new guidelines for opening up of more activities in areas outside the containment Zones. Unlock 4, will come into effect from September 1. However, schools and other educational institutions will remain shut till September 30.

