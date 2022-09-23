Noida, September 23: In the wake of heavy rainfall in Noida, all government and private schools from classes 1 to 8 in the city will remain closed on Friday, District Magistrate Suhas L Yathraj informed.

The notification was issued after the weather department issued an alert due to rains in the region.

District Basic Education Officer of Aligarh district also ordered to close all schools on September 23 and 24 in view of the heavy rainfall forecast.

"India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning that western UP will witness heavy rainfall. Admin is on alert," said Sudhir Garg, Principal Secretary of Revenue Department.

On Thursday, parts of Uttar Pradesh and the national capital region (NCR), including Gautam Buddh Nagar witnessed heavy rainfall throughout the day.

Some areas of the state also reported a loss of lives and property due to the heavy downpour.

One child died and eight others were injured in a wall collapse incident following heavy rain in the district and normal life was disrupted in Uttar Pradesh's Firozabad. "District administration provided immediate help and relief to the people affected by heavy rains. 13 people died due to heavy rain while 3 died due to lightning. 10 people died due to the wall collapse in Etawah," said Sudhir Garg.

Meanwhile, the Gurugram Disaster Management Authority has advised all corporate offices and private institutions in the district to guide employees to work from home to avoid traffic congestion and to ensure repair work of roads and drains are carried out smoothly by civic agencies. The authority also advised to close all schools and colleges on Friday in the larger public interest.

"In view of heavy rainfall prediction for the district Gurugram on September 23, 2022, there are chances of waterlogging and traffic congestion. Therefore, all Corporate offices and private institutions in the district are advised to guide their employees to work from home on September 23, 2022, so that traffic congestion can be avoided and repair works of roads and drains can be carried out smoothly by civic agencies. All Private education institutions are advised to close the school/colleges on September 23, 2022, in the larger public interest," the advisory reads.

On Thursday, heavy rainfall led to waterlogging in several parts of Gurugram, leading to traffic jams as police struggled to decongest roads. Following this, pedestrians were compelled to walk through severely inundated lanes and main roads. Waterlogging was also reported in several parts of the national capital. The Delhi-Gurugram expressway, heavily jammed, witnessed the usual traffic on a rainy day.

"Due to continuous heavy rainfall in Gurugram, there is waterlogging at some places and the traffic is moving at a slow speed. Therefore, we request all of you that you should come out of the house only when necessary," read the traffic police advisory issued on its Twitter handle. India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert, cautioning people about heavy rain which could reduce visibility, disrupt traffic and damage roads.

