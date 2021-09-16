Noida/Lucknow, Sep 16 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh's crime rate, which is incidents per lakh population, as found in the latest National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data was lower than the national average for all IPC offences including those against women, children, loots and robbery, the state police said on Thursday.

The conviction rate of criminals in the country's most populous state was also higher than other states and Union Territories during 2020, with its ranking first in the conviction of offenders against women, UP Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar said.

According to the NCRB's 'Crime In India 2020' report, 42,54,356 cases under the Indian Penal Code were reported across the country last year, of which 3,55,110 (8.34 per cent) offences took place in UP, he said.

"When compared to India's average crime rate of 314, UP's crime rate stood at 155.1 for all IPC crimes and it ranked 24th among states and UTs during 2020. This, when UP accounts for 16.89 per cent of the whole country's population," the senior IPS officer said.

Sharing the official data, Kumar said the country's average crime rate in cases of crimes against women was 56.5 while UP's stood at 45.1 and the state ranked 16th in the category.

"There has been a drop of 9.7 per cent in cases of rape in 2020 as compared to 2019 and 9.2 per cent as compared to 2013," the ADG said.

He said similarly there has been a dip in cases of assault on women with intent to outrage modesty, harassment, dowry deaths in 2020 while UP ranked 36th among all states and UTs in incidents of acid attacks.

"It is notable here that on instructions of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, an FIR is registered in all cases of crime especially those against women. Cognisance is being taken of even smallest of matters raised on social media and FIR lodged on its basis," Kumar said.

UP ranked second in arresting the accused persons booked under the Indian Penal Code sections. It stood first in convicting IPC offenders and those booked for cyber crimes, he said.

