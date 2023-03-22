Chandigarh, Mar 22 (PTI) Noisy scenes were seen in the Punjab Assembly on Wednesday after the Speaker did not allow the adjournment motion of the Congress on the law and order issue in the state.

As Question Hour began in the budget session of the Vidhan Sabha here, Leader of Opposition and Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa asked the Speaker about the adjournment motion on the law and order issue moved by his party.

Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan told Bajwa that it has been disallowed.

Bajwa asked the Speaker to give the Congress members some time to speak on the law and order issue in the state.

It is wrong, said Bajwa when the Speaker did not allow the adjournment motion.

All the Congress MLAs then rushed to the Well of the House and shouted slogans.

The Speaker asked the Congress legislators that in Delhi, their party says that the House was not being allowed to run.

Here they themselves (Congress MLAs) were not allowing the House to run, he said.

Sandhwan told the protesting Congress MLAs, "I want to say to you that Question Hour is sacrosanct...People of Punjab will not tolerate this. People are watching you."

The main opposition Congress has been targeting the ruling AAP in the state over the alleged deteriorating law and order situation.

