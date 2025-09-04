4th Edition of North East India Festival 2025 to Light Up Singapore - India's biggest event ever in Singapore (Image: NEIF)

Guwahati (Assam) [India], September 4 (ANI): The North East India Festival (NEIF) will make its Singapore debut from September 19 to 21, bringing the region's cultural performances, trade opportunities, and tourism offerings to the Suntec Convention and Exhibition Centre, the organiser has officially announced on Thursday.

The three-day event will connect India's North Eastern Region (NER) with ASEAN markets through exhibitions, trade meets, live entertainment, and networking platforms.

In line with India's Act East Policy, the North East India Festival was launched to strengthen ties between Northeast India and Southeast Asian nations.

The Festival has previously drawn large audiences in Bangkok (2019, 2022) and Ho Chi Minh City (2023).

Even Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his town hall address in Bangkok in 2019, had opined that it was India's initiative to connect South East Asia through North East India.

This year's edition marks the 60th anniversary of India-Singapore diplomatic relations and coincides with the India-ASEAN Year of Tourism.

It will be a presentation of the Indian High Commission, the Ministry of External Affairs, and state governments across the Northeast and driven by the organiser of North East Festival initiatives, Trend MMS, with support from the Assam Association, Singapore, and the North East India Association, Singapore.

The opening ceremony on September 19 will be attended by Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu, Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma, State Ministers from Assam, Tripura, Mizoram, and Sikkim, among other dignitaries.

Top functionaries of the Singapore government, industrialists, tour operators of Singapore, and ASEAN embassies will attend the Inaugural session, the organiser said in a statement.

Before the inaugural session, the Singapore Business Forum will organise an investor's roundtable, where top industrialists from Singapore will have one-on-one meetings with leaders from North East India.

Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita is expected to grace the closing session of the programme. Singapore's top Ministers will attend the festival on various days, the organiser said.

The main exhibition will take place from September 20th to 21st, from 10 AM to 10 PM.

Around 60 stalls will bring the best of GI products, One District One Product, specially agri-horti, food processing products of North East India, curated handicraft exhibition by award-winning artisans, Assam tea showcase and tea tasting, among others.

Many startup entrepreneurs from the region wil also be present in the Festival. Around 150 folk dancers will present the Lion dance from Arunachal, the Sattriya, Tiwa, and Karbi dances from Assam, the Manipuri dance, the Hojagiri dance from Tripura, the Warriors' dance from Nagaland, and many more.

A special showcase by Indian cultural performers from SIFAS in Singapore will be an added attraction.

The evening will feature a spectacular fashion show showcasing some of India's finest designers and their silk products. Popular tourism destinations of exotic parts of India, and festivals will be on display.

Some of the top musical bands from Nagaland, Manipur, the heartthrob of NER, Bollywood singer Zubeen Garg, Tripura rapper Borkung Hrangkhal, Popular rock bands of Meghalaya such as Meba Offilia, Garo band Nokpante, Six Frets, talented Nagaland folk rock singer Seyie Chuzo, and Parmeta Reang are expected to perform.

Entry to the Festival will be free, the organiser said.

Shyamkanu Mahanta, the Chief Organiser of the Festival, informed that more than 400 people are travelling to be part of India's biggest programme in Singapore ever.

Mahanta informed that the B2B meet was attended by major tour operators from Singapore, who interacted with tour operators from the North East. The Trade Meet will be attended by prominent buyers of Singapore, interacting with entrepreneurs of the North East.

Two evenings of Spectacular Fashion will have talented designers of the NER, including Bompi Riram, Sarleen Engtipi, Daniel Siyem, Iba Malai, Daisy Momin, Arbin Tonjam, T Hmar, Chimi, etc.

Trade exhibits will include GI-certified teas, coffees, and spices; organic produce from Sikkim; textiles and handicrafts from Nagaland and Arunachal Pradesh; and distinctive agricultural products from the region. The tourism pavilion will promote signature events such as the Hornbill Festival, Cherry Blossom Festival, and Tawang Festival, along with adventure travel routes that remain off the beaten track.

Chief Organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta remarked, "Singapore offers a space where cultures interact, commerce thrives, and new ideas build traction. Through the North East India Festival, our goal is to give entrepreneurs, artists, and tourism promoters a platform that connects them directly with global audiences. Visitors will experience the traditions and creativity of our region while discovering avenues for investment and collaboration. Whether in agriculture, textiles, travel, or creative sectors, the potential for meaningful partnerships is strong. We want this festival to spark dialogue that leads to sustained engagement between the Northeast and ASEAN countries." (ANI)

