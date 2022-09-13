Maligaon (Assam) [India], September 13 (ANI): In a unique move aimed at generating employment and providing quality experience to travellers, the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has converted old train coaches into restaurants.

With the proliferation of LHB coaches, the old coaches of Indian Railways are being pulled out from service. These old train coaches, whose operations are discontinued by the Railways, have been utilised for coach restaurants, a statement said.

NFR has also initiated converting some of its old train coaches, which are not fit for use, by modifying them into restaurants. NFR has already opened one such coach restaurant at Katihar and another coach restaurant is also ready to make operational at the New Jalpaiguri station. Works for setting up 15 more such coach restaurants at various locations over the five divisions have also been finalized.

The setting up of two coach restaurants, one each in Darjeeling and Jogbani of Katihar division has been finalized.

In the Alipurduar division, the setting up of seven coach restaurants, one each at New Coochbehar, New Alipurduar, Madarihat, Lataguri, Chalsa, Raja Bhat Khawa and New Mal has been finalized. Setting up of coach restaurants at Rangiya and Rangapara North of Rangiya division; three coach restaurants in Lumding division, two in Guwahati and one in Diphu; and one coach restaurant at New Tinsukia of Tinsukia division has been finalized.

Moreover, 43 locations over N. F. Railway have been selected for introducing such coach restaurants. Coach restaurants are being planned and works are under progress at 6 locations in Katihar, 8 in Alipurduar, 14 in Rangiya, 11 in Lumding and 4 in Tinsukia divisions.

The coach restaurants are being designed with an aesthetic and beautiful heritage look for attraction of travellers.

People can enjoy with family and friends to have ecstatic feeling while getting the experience of dining in train coaches. There will be facilities to buy food, snacks and beverages at the coach restaurants.

Apart from generating non-fare revenue for railways, this initiative of NFR is expected to create employment for both skilled and unskilled workers. (ANI)

