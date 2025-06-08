Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 8 (ANI): Karnataka Assembly Leader of Opposition (LoP) R Ashok has strongly criticised the Chief Minister Siddaramaiah-led government over the stampede tragedy outside Chinnaswamy Stadium during RCB's IPL victory celebrations, which claimed 11 lives.

LoP Ashok questioned Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and demanded the resignation of the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar.

"Siddaramaiah is in trouble. His mind is not functioning right... Theirs is not a government but a Tughlaq Durbar. The Karnataka government organised this event during which people lost their lives. They are the culprits... We demand the resignation of the CM and Dy CM..." Ashok told ANI on Sunday.

LoP also demanded compensation of Rs 1 crore for each person who died in the incident, "We are demanding at least Rs 1 crore for each person who died."

Earlier, senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders in Karnataka mounted an attack on Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, days after 11 people died in the Chinnaswamy Stadium stampede in Bengaluru.

Karnataka Deputy Leader of Opposition and BJP MLA Arvind Bellad alleged that both leaders prioritised "taking selfies" and "celebrating" with the RCB players over managing the crowd.

"After this big tragedy in Karnataka, more than 30 common citizens were injured, and 11 people lost their lives. The chief minister, Siddaramaiah, and the deputy chief minister, DK Shivakumar, are two culprits... Because they wanted to take selfies and wanted to celebrate the victory with the RCB players, the whole attention of the police and the officers was on them. They were busy giving protection to the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister, whereas the crowd gathered at the Stadium was left unattended... There was no police protection. All the police officers were busy protecting the chief minister and their family... Siddaramaiah should resign," Bellad said.

Karnataka Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders staged a protest on Sunday at the steps of Mahatma Gandhi's statue at Vidhana Soudha, condemning the state Congress government over the deadly stampede outside Chinnaswamy Stadium during RCB's IPL victory celebrations, which claimed the lives of 11 people.

Meanwhile, CM Siddaramaiah has ordered an increase in the compensation announced for the families of those who died in the stampede to Rs 25 lakh each. The government had earlier announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh each.

The top senior officials of Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA), Secretary A Shankar and Treasurer ES Jairam, tendered their resignations, taking "moral responsibility" for the stampede ahead of RCB team's felicitation after winning their Indian Premier League (IPL) title by defeating Punjab Kings (PBKS) in a tight final on Tuesday. (ANI)

