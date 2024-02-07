New Delhi [India], February 7 (ANI): A day after the Directorate of Enforcement conducted raids on the functionaries of the Aam Aadmi Party, spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar on Wednesday claimed that the raid was conducted only to create an impression in front of the media that the house of the Chief Minister's private secretary had been raided.

"We also do not know which FIR and ECIR were there. Which case is being investigated? No information was given, no room was searched, and no questioning was done. They just sat for 16-18 hours so that they could manage the perception in the media that there was a raid at Arvind Kejriwal's personal secretary's place," she said.

Also Read | CTET Exam 2024: Provisional Answer Key and OMR Answer Sheets of Central Teacher Eligibility Test January Examination Released at ctet.nic.in, Know Steps To Check.

Kakkar stated that the ED didn't tell them under which case the ED raided the houses of Delhi CM's personal secretary and Rajya Sabha MP on Tuesday.

"It has been two years since the ED's investigation and not a single penny has been found from any of our leaders. Yesterday, the ED raided the house of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's Personal Secretary, Bibhav Kumar and Rajya Sabha MP, ND Gupta. No search was done and no questioning was done; only two email dumps and three mobiles were taken. They did not tell us under which case this search was being done; this is very wrong. The people will give an answer to this," she said.

Also Read | Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar: Election Commission Allots Party Name to Sharad Pawar Group of NCP.

The Enforcement Directorate conducted searches at nearly 10 locations, including the premises of the party's Rajya Sabha MP, ND Gupta, among others connected to AAP.

According to sources, the raids were part of a money laundering probe being conducted by the agency. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)