Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], September 11 (ANI): After Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani stepped down from his post, state Bharatiya Janata Party chief CR Patil on Saturday said he is not in the race for the chief minister's post.

In a video message, Patil said, "Vijay Rupani has resigned from his post today. Naturally, there are a lot of names in the media for the new Chief Minister, including my name. I want to make it clear that I am not in any such race. Together with the new chief minister appointed by the party and Vijay Rupani, we will achieve our target of winning 182 out of 182 seats in the next assembly elections and work to strengthen the party."

Also Read | Samsung Galaxy S21 FE With Exynos 2100 SoC Appears On Google Play Console.

Senior Gujarat BJP leaders met at the party office here after the resignation of Vijay Rupani as Chief Minister of the state.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel, CR Patil and Rupani were among those who attended the meeting.

Also Read | Samsung Galaxy M52 5G To Get 120Hz Refresh Rate, Pinstripe Design: Report.

Party sources said MLAs have been asked to reach the state capital by Saturday night.A decision on the next Chief Minister is likely to be made on Sunday after the meeting of MLAs.Sources said Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, Gujarat Minister RC Faldu, state BJP chief CR Patil, and state BJP vice president Gordhan Zadafia are been seen as possible choices for new chief minister.

Rupani met state Governor Acharya Devvrat earlier today and submitted his resignation as Chief Minister.

He said the development journey of Gujarat should continue under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's guidance and the new leadership.

Rupani's resignation comes more than a year before the assembly elections in the state.

Rupani had replaced Anandiben Patel as Gujarat Chief Minister in August 2016. He is MLA from Rajkot West seat in Gujarat.

BJP had won 99 seats and Congress 77 in the last assembly polls. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)