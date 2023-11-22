Kozhikode (Kerala) [India], November 22 (ANI): Renowned Malayalam writer P Valsala passed away on Tuesday night at a Kozhikode hospital after she suffered from a cardiac arrest, hospital officials said. She was aged 85.

Valsala had been admitted to Kunhitharuvai Memorial Charitable Trust (KMCT) Medical College at Mukkam.

She was living with her husband Maroli Appukkutty in her daughter Dr MA Mini's house at Agastiamuzhi near Mukkam. Her son, Arun Maroli works in the US.

Born in August 1938, she was known for 'Nellu' published in 1972 which narrates the life of tribal communities of Wayanad.

Valsala was a recipient of numerous literary honours, including the Kerala Sahitya Academy Award, Ezhuthachan Puraskaram, Muttathu Varkey Award, and the CV Kunhiraman Memorial Sahitya Award.

She served as chairperson of the Sahitya Akademi.

She is survived by her husband M Appukkutti, daughter Dr M A Mini and son M A Arun. (ANI)

