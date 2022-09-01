Kottayam, September 1: Noted educationist and social worker Mary Roy, whose legal battle ensured equal rights for Syrian Christian women in their ancestral property, died on Thursday, family sources said.

She was 89. Sindhutai Sapkal Dies at 74, Social Worker And Padma Shri Awardee Breathes Last in Pune.

CPI(M) Condoles Death of Mary Roy

CPI(M) condoles the death of Mary Roy, an educationist who fought against inequality in laws relating to property rights for Christian women for which she faced threats, intimidation and attacks. CPI(M) extends condolences to her bereaved family and admirers pic.twitter.com/vZDxl0tZja — CPI (M) (@cpimspeak) September 1, 2022

Roy, mother of writer and Man Booker Prize Winner Arundhati Roy, is also the founder of the famous Pallikoodam school near here.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)