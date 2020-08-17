New Delhi [India], Aug 17 (ANI): Nearly 30 armed miscreants who had vandalised vehicles and allegedly fired a few rounds in the air in Kucha Mohtar Khan locality of Mori Gate area on the night of August 16, locals said on Monday.

"Close to 30 miscreants came in the area, they were all wearing masks and they were armed. They broke the screens of vehicles, they entered our houses and also beat up some people, they also put a knife on the throat of my brother's son. We are salaried employees, we have no fight with anyone. We do not know who those were," a local said.

Another local added, "Nothing like this has ever happened before, we heard noises of firing, they destroyed scooters, bikes, and cars which were standing outside. The police team also recovered empty bullet shells from here. They also broke into houses and threatened the residents."

Locals said that there was no apparent reason for a dispute as most families lived in the locality.

They added that they were terrified and unsure about their safety after the incident.

Meanwhile, the minor who was caught by the miscreants said, "Two people came and tried breaking in the house by forcing through the gate. They put a knife against my throat and threatened to kill me, my mother intervened and asked them to leave me alone, following that they fled the house."

Meanwhile, according to the Delhi Police, "the initial probe reveals that a group of miscreants vandalised vehicles and fired few rounds in air in Mori Gate area last night, while they were searching for some men of another group".

Further details awaited. (ANI)

