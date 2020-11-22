Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 22 (ANI): Now the citizens of Bangalore South Lok Sabha constituency will not have to do the rounds of central government offices for paperwork.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Tejasvi Surya on Saturday launched mobile Common Service Centres (CSC) in his constituency, which will help the citizens obtain services from Seva Sindhu, receive pensions from the central government, life certificate, senior citizens' card, Ayushman Bharat card and voter card.

"The information about the locations where the mobile service stations are present will be available to all. The public is requested to make use of this from the nearest location," Surya said.

The launch was attended by S P Kulkarni (Head of CSC, e-governance, Karnataka), and Gagan Nandi (Chairman, Act India Foundation) among others. (ANI)

