New Delhi [India], January 15 (ANI): A woman, US citizen of Indian origin has alleged sexual assault against the CEO of a private hotel in Delhi, where she was employed, said the police on Sunday.

Meanwhile, an FIR has been registered into the matter at the Chanakyapuri Police Station, added the police.

Also Read | Bihar Shocker: Man Kills Friend Over Rs 500 in Bhojpur; Arrested.

"The complainant, who is a US citizen of Indian origin, has alleged sexual assault against the CEO of the five-star private hotel where she was employed. She worked as an assistant general manager at the hotel. The accused was an acquaintance of her uncle, who helped her get the job," said the police.

An FIR under Section 376 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered and further investigation is underway, the police added.

Also Read | Gurugram Hotel Murder Case: Divya Pahuja's Body Cremated; Accused Balraj Gill Sent to Four-Day Police Custody.

Section 376 of the IPC deals with punishment for rape or sexual assault.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)