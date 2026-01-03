Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], January 3 (ANI): Activists of the Indian National Students' Union (NSUI) on Saturday carried out a foot march protest from the Dehradun Municipal Corporation to the District Magistrate's office, Dehradun, where they submitted a memorandum to the City Magistrate against the murder of Tripura student Angel Chakma.

The memorandum stated that the incident of Angel Chakma's murder has deeply shaken the student community. This incident not only raises serious questions about the law-and-order situation but also exposes the actual condition of student safety in the state. The absence of strict and effective action against the accused so far is extremely unfortunate and alarming.

The NSUI on December 30 held a candle march at Jantar Mantar, Delhi, on Tuesday to protest against the brutal killing of student Angel Chakma.

NSUI President Varun Choudhary said, "Today we held a candle march here for Angel Chakma. This has now become common throughout the country, anywhere where the BJP is in power, lynching and violence have become common... While this murder was carried out by a few individuals, the ideology of the RSS and BJP is behind this lynching. No action was taken for 15 days, and only after he passed away did he make a phone call and create a drama. This shouldn't be happening at all in the country."

Earlier, Dehradun Senior Superintendent of Police Ajay Singh on December 30 briefed on the killing of Angel Chakma, a student from Tripura who was killed in Uttarakhand's capital, asserting that five people have been arrested. At the same time, teams have been formed to locate the sixth accused, who is on the run.

SSP Singh mentioned that a preliminary investigation was conducted, during which additional sections were added to the case, including sections related to attempted murder.

"Along with that, a supplementary report was taken, in which the sections were increased. Sections of the attempt to murder (109) were added, on the basis of statements. In the meantime, a separate team was formed, and five people were arrested. The sixth accused was of Nepali origin. He left the place the next day after the incident. For this, a dedicated team has been set up. According to the information so far, the accused may be hiding in nearby bordering areas," he said.

He also revealed that Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami has also been briefed about the developments of the incident. Singh stated that the police have recorded statements from the victim's family.

"We have also transferred the investigation to a senior gazette officer. The Chief Minister has been briefed, and the facts of this case are being monitored at the senior level and at the DGP level. We have also recorded the statements of the victim's family. If any statement has been left out or if there is any such thing that has not been expressed at that time, then definitely we will include those statements and that evidence in the investigation, and the outcome of that investigation will be sent to the final chargesheet," said SSP Ajay Singh.

He added that the complaint regarding Angel Chakma's killing was filed 24 hours after the incident by the victim's brother and friends.

"The complaint of the incident was filed after 24 hours of the incident. The complaint was filed by the victim's brother and some of his friends... After this, a team was set up to identify the accused. In the meantime, six people were identified. Because it was known that the victim was admitted to the hospital and was in a serious condition, the doctor's statement was recorded," he said.

Chakma, an MBA student, was attacked by a group of miscreants with knives and other blunt objects in Dehradun on December 9 and later died while undergoing treatment at a hospital. (ANI)

