New Delhi, Nov 29 (PTI) Delhi Congress leader Alka Lamba on Sunday claimed that the number of COVID-19 tests conducted in the city is very low and asked the Arvind Kejriwal government to provide testing facility to people free of cost.

At a press conference, she alleged that to "cover up" the surge in COVID 19 cases, more Rapid Antigen Tests were conducted instead of the gold standard RT-PCR tests.

No immediate reaction was available from the ruling AAP on Lamba's allegations.

"When daily 10,000 tests per million were needed in November, the Arvind Kejriwal government conducted only 2,700 tests, which was 83 per cent less than what was required," she claimed.

Lamba who was earlier with the AAP before joining the Congress also said due to the high price of the tests, the poor people avoid getting tested and asked the Delhi government to provide them test facility free of cost.

Lamba also asked the Kejriwal government to immediately summon a special session of the Delhi Assembly and pass a resolution against the Centre's new farm laws which is being opposed by the farmers.

